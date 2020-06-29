CargoNet warns of holiday theft surge

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Freight tracking and recovery company CargoNet is warning about a potential surge in cargo theft during the first week of July when Canada and the U.S. celebrate their national days.

The company said Monday that extended business closures can create an “advantageous operating environment” for cargo thieves.

The company said for the past five years, it has analyzed cargo theft data in the U.S. and Canada from July 1 to July 7, and found 130 cargo theft events in 27 different states. Texas, California and Florida witnessed the most thefts, it said.

In 2019, a quarter of theft events occurred on the Friday of the holiday weekend, contrary to 2018 when most theft events were reported to have taken place Thursday, July 4, CargoNet said.

Cargo thieves targeted shipments of food and beverage products, household goods and mixed shipments of less than truckload (LTL) freight and general merchandise.

The study estimates that $5.9 million in cargo was stolen, with an average value of $128,416 per theft.

“To help prevent theft, supply chain professionals should avoid leaving cargo unattended in high-theft areas such as Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago, Atlanta, NYC Metro and Miami,” the company warned.

“Should truckers need to leave their cargo unattended, they should consider parking in high-security locations with active security services, secure fences, and high-visibility lighting,” it said.