Carlsson named acting president of Volvo Trucks North America

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Per Carlsson, the global senior vice-president of strategy and transportation for Volvo Trucks has been appointed the acting president of Volvo Trucks North America.

Carlsson is holding the position on an interim basis, as former president of the group, Goran Nyberg has decided to take a position outside of the Volvo Group.

Carlsson has held several senior management positions in the Volvo Group over the last 33 years, including serving as president of Volvo Trucks North America from 2008-2009 and as COO of the Group’s North American truck operations from 2010-2011.

Nyberg has been appointed an executive member for sales and marketing for MAN Truck & Bus.

Andreas Renschler, chairman of the supervisory board at MAN Truck & Bus and CEO of Volkswagen Truck & Bus said: “We intend to transform the Volkswagen Truck & Bus Group, which MAN is also a part of, into a global champion of the transportation industry. With his international expertise, Goran Nyberg will help to drive this transformation forward at MAN. We are very pleased to welcome him on board in what are exciting times for our company.”

The recruitment process to identify a new North American president is underway, Volvo said in a release.