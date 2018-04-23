Carlsson named acting president of Volvo Trucks North America

Carlsson replaces Goran Nyberg, former president, who accepted a position with MAN Truck & Bus
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Per Carlsson, the global senior vice-president of strategy and transportation for Volvo Trucks has been appointed the acting president of Volvo Trucks North America.
Carlsson is holding the position on an interim basis, as former president of the group, Goran Nyberg has decided to take a position outside of the Volvo Group.
Carlsson has held several senior management positions in the Volvo Group over the last 33 years, including serving as president of Volvo Trucks North America from 2008-2009 and as COO of the Group’s North American truck operations from 2010-2011.
Nyberg has been appointed an executive member for sales and marketing for MAN Truck & Bus.
The recruitment process to identify a new North American president is underway, Volvo said in a release.
