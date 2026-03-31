Carrier Transicold names 2025 dealer of the year winners

Carrier Transicold has named Carrier Transicold Northwest of Auburn, Wash., its 2025 Dealer of the Year for the U.S. and Canada, and Grupo Refritrans Centroamérica as Dealer of the Year for Latin America.

The awards, presented during the company’s 2026 dealer conference in Huntington Beach, Calif., recognize dealer performance across all aspects of dealer operations, including sales, service, market penetration, customer satisfaction, business investment and growth.

From left: Jason Forman, Travis Mayhew of Carrier Transicold; Brian Kolar, Aaron Kolar, Sammi Sogura, Mike Kolar, Brandon Kolar, Ryan Morrow of Northwest Equipment Group; Mike Murdock and Sam Roach of Carrier Transicold. (Photo: Carrier Transicold)

Carrier Transicold Northwest, a family-owned dealer with locations in Auburn, Mount Vernon and Richland in Washington state, was recognized for its long-standing service to customers transporting temperature-controlled goods.

“This award reflects our entire team’s dedication to our core values, emphasizing long-term partnership over short-term gains,” said Aaron Kolar, chief operating officer at Northwest Equipment Group, the parent company of Carrier Transicold Northwest. “They bring expertise, resourcefulness and urgency to every customer opportunity and challenge. Being recognized by Carrier Transicold, a brand our customers genuinely trust, is especially meaningful.”

Grupo Refritrans Centroamérica, based in Honduras, was honored for the first time after demonstrating growth and expanding service across Central America. A Carrier Transicold dealer since 1989, Refritrans serves customers through locations in Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and Costa Rica.

From left: Jason Foreman of Carrier Transicold; Eduardo Aguilar, Stacy Aguilar and Ronaldo Aguilar of Grupo Refritrans; Alejandro Genera and Theo Storck of Carrier Transicold.

“We receive this award with deep gratitude to our employees for their professionalism and dedication, as well as to our customers and suppliers for making it possible,” said Ronaldo Aguilar, owner of Grupo Refritrans Centroamérica.

Other awards

Carrier Transicold also presented its Extra Mile Award for customer service to Carrier Transicold West in Utah and Syms Ingeniería en Refrigeración del Sur in Mexico.

Additional recognition included Brick & Mortar Awards for several dealer locations across North America and Latin America for their facility investments. The recipients are: Carrier Transicold West in Caldwell, Idaho; Shelley, Idaho; and Spokane Valley, Wash.; MCT Companies in Bakersfield, Calif.; and MHC Carrier Transicold in Lake City, Ga. In Latin America, Brick & Mortar Awards went to Puerto Refrigeración in Veracruz, Mexico; Refritrans in San Pedro Sula, Honduras; and RETO in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Awards were also presented for outstanding individual performance: