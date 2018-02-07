Carriers, minister meet on labor standards

DIEPPE, NB – The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA), Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association, and several carriers have met with Patty Hajdu – Canada’s minister of employment, workforce development, and labor – to discuss plans for federal labor standards.

The minister has been charged with modernizing the Canada Labour Code and federal labor standards. For their part, carriers discussed issues including Electronic Logging Devices, independent contractor status, rest areas, and the legalization of marijuana.

“It is clear the federal government is considering a wide range of potential changes to federal labor standards through this consultation, and we’ll make sure the industry continues to have a seat at the table and that its views are represented,” said Jonathan Blackham, the alliance’s director – policy and public affairs.