CBSA intercepts truck carrying big drug shipment

POINT EDWARD, Ont. – A tractor-trailer carrying 50 kilos of suspected cocaine has been intercepted by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) at the Blue Water Bridge border crossing.

A 52-year-old Markham, Ont.-based truck driver, Guo Bing Zhao, has been arrested and charged with importation of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking. He has a bail hearing scheduled for Dec. 12 in Sarnia.

Zhao was referred for a secondary inspection, where border services officers noticed inconsistencies in the weight of some of the boxes in the shipment. They discovered 50 bricks of suspected cocaine, weighing 50 kgs in total.

“We are proud of our officers at the front line who work tirelessly to protect Canadians and keep drugs out of our communities. This seizure is another example of the ongoing cooperation that exists between the CBSA and the RCMP,” said Tom Rankin, district director, St. Clair District Operations, CBSA.