CBSA stops truck carrying 200 kilos of meth

WINDSOR, Ont. – A Mississauga truck driver was arrested Dec. 24, when border agents and the RCMP intercepted the largest shipment of methamphetamine on record in the past seven years.

The 200-kg shipment was valued at more than $25.5 million. The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) stopped a commercial truck entering Canada at the Ambassador Bridge on Dec. 24 and referred it for secondary inspection. During the exam, border services officers found nine containers filled with suspected methamphetamine.

The RCMP charged Mohamed Ahmed Abdirahman, 36, with: importation of a controlled substance, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act; and possession for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

He is due in court Feb. 3.

“This seizure demonstrates that border services officers are committed to protecting our borders and ensuring the security of Canadians,” said Joe McMahon, district director, Ambassador Bridge District Operations, CBSA. “We work in partnership with the RCMP to prevent illegal activity at the border and to keep our communities safe from illicit drugs.”

“This arrest demonstrates how teamwork is essential when it comes to preventing illegal substances from entering Canada,” added superintendent Nancy Burniston, South West District Commander, RCMP. “The RCMP remains fully committed to enforcing laws against illicit drugs to their fullest extent in order to keep our communities safe.”