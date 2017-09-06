Celebrate National Trucking Week in style, says CTA

TORONTO, Ont. — The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) is encouraging businesses in the transportation industry to celebrate National Trucking Week.

National Trucking Week, which continues to run all this week until Sept. 9, began in the late 1990s to spotlight the contributions of workers in the trucking industry such as drivers, mechanics, and dispatchers who keep our economy strong.

Trucking in Canada is a $54.7 billion industry and employs over 260,000 drivers.

“Without trucking, the wheels of commerce in Canada would stop rolling,” said Stephen Laskowski, president of the CTA. “The invaluable work these men and women do is often overlooked. But because of them, our grocery stores have food, our hospitals have medicine and gasoline is available at almost every corner. They are the backbone of the Canadian economy.”

Laskowski called on transportation companies and their customers to do a small part this week to thank their trucking industry workers for their important contributions.

Celebration ideas could be anything from company/family BBQs, truck washes, special giveaways to employees or a variety of other activities.

Companies are also encouraged to promote the industry in their communities, perhaps by hosting ride’n’drives for local politicians or community groups; or writing a letter to the editor at your local newspaper to shine some positive light on this great industry.