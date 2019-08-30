Celebrating the industry during National Trucking Week in Western Canada

CALGARY, Alta. – With National Trucking Week right around the corner, several western trucking associations will be showing love to drivers and the industry across the country.

The Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) will host five driver appreciation days, starting in Airdrie Sept. 3 and moving to Leduc the next day, Burmis Sept. 5, Demmitt Sept. 11, and concluding at the Whitecourt scale Sept. 13.

“Whether people realize it or not, truck driving is a technical and demanding job,” said AMTA president Chris Nash. “These folks work long hours away from home, carry huge responsibility for getting the job done safely, and are the ones that literally keep things moving on our roads.”

Commercial Vehicle Enforcement will partner with the AMTA during the driver appreciation events, and acting chief Jacquie Daumont is excited to have the opportunity to recognize drivers.

“National Trucking Week is a great opportunity, and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement is very happy to take part with the AMTA in showing appreciation to drivers for their significant contribution in delivering goods and people safely every day,” she said.

The Manitoba Trucking Association (MTA) wasted no time celebrating National Trucking Week, kicking off with “a day at the park” on Aug. 28 for a game featuring the Goldeye’s against the Gary SouthShore RailCats.

On Sept. 3, MTA staff will be out visiting its members, and on the 4th the Vehicle Maintenance Golf Tournament will tee off.

A barbecue will be held at the Headingley/Emmerson scale Sept. 5, the MTA Truck Pull for United Way is Sept. 6 at the MTA office, and the Truck Convoy for Special Olympics will take place Sept. 14.

The B.C. Trucking Association invites members come by its office Sept. 3-6 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. for a barbecue, hosted in partnership with SafetyDriven – The Trucking Safety Council of B.C.

Members can also come by the office during National Trucking Week for an annual swag bag giveaway.

