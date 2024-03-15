Challenger Motor Freight launches Challenger USA, opens Detroit terminal

Challenger Motor Freight, a member of the Fastfrate Group of Companies, has expanded its asset-based operation with Challenger USA, and the opening of a terminal in Detroit, Mich.

Along with Challenger Logistics International which has operated across the U.S. for the past decade, Challenger USA will provide dedicated asset transportation and supply chain solutions to customers within the U.S.

(Photo: Challenger Motor Freight)

The Detroit terminal will serve as a central hub for Challenger USA assets. Challenger USA will offer services including full truckload, less-than-truckload, and specialized freight solutions.

The Detroit terminal is equipped with the latest technology and logistics systems to ensure real-time tracking, secure data management, and efficient operations. It is designed with eco-friendly practices, incorporating energy-efficient systems and promoting environmentally responsible operations.