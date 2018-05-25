Charity BBQ raises a record $28,000 in two hours

WINNIPEG, MB – Friends, family, customers, and employees of Maxim Truck & Trailer raised $28,000 for chairty in just two hours at their annual barbeque.

The record amount from this year’s event is going to the CancerCare Manitoba Foundation through their Challenge for Life campaign.

The amount raised at the barbeque will be donated as part of the Maxim team’s overall donation to the Challenge for Life 20km walk on June 9.

Including this week’s donations, the walkers led by CEO Doug Harvey has now raised more than $150,000 for the event.

“I am busting with pride,” says Harvey. “We raise a lot of money, have a wonderful time, and show that Maxim cares about the needs of our community.”

The charity barbeque picks a new recipient every year, with previous funds helping community organizations that support the arts, health, and amateur sports.