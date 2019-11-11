Charles Gunn passes away

ORANGEVILLE, Ont. – Former Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) Service to Industry award winner Charles Gunn has passed away.

He died Nov. 7 at the age of 90. Gunn was a former owner-operator, and then a truck salesman and Kenworth Canada executive. A private burial has taken place, but a Celebration of Life will be held Nov. 30 from noon to 2 p.m. at the In Memoriam Life Celebration Centre at 633419 Hwy. 10, Mono, Ont.

