Christensen to lead WIT board of directors
The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) has announced a roster of new officers and incoming board members. Rachel Christensen, vice-president of J.B. Hunt Transport, now leads the board of directors as chairwoman.
Kelly Rooney, vice-president – people solutions, field operations at Waste Management, is vice-chairwoman. Jim Taber, national account manager – sales support at Arrow Truck Sales, is treasurer. Lori Taylor, director – carrier administrator at CH Robinson, is secretary. All officers have served previously on the WIT board of directors.
There are three new directors including Sarah Smith, senior vice-president of human resources for Penske Transportation Solutions; Bonnie Voldeng, vice-president of FedEx Freight Direct; and Karen Schwartz, vice-president of B2B marketing for Michelin North America.
Those continuing to serve on the WIT board of directors include Laura Roan Hays, branch manager, Great Dane Trailers (immediate past chairwoman); Marie Druckenmiller, director of TOM operations, Amazon; Debra LaBree, independent owner-operator, Castle Transport (leased to Landstar); Delores Lail, senior vice-president of sales east region, Ryder Systems; Ryan McDaniel, vice-president, private fleet operations, Walmart; Michele Rodgers, engineering section manager, Paccar; Kary Schaefer, chief engineer, cab systems and entire vehicle engineering, Daimler Trucks North America; and Jason Williams, president, Expediter Services.
