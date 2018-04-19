CIFFA names annual award winners

TORONTO, Ont. — CIFFA has handed out its annual awards earlier this week.

Lucia Pinherio, the president and country manager for Damco Canada, was named the winner of the Donna Letterio Leadership Award.

CIFFA introduced the annual Donna Letterio Leadership Award in December 2015. The award is granted in memory of former CIFFA president Donna Letterio, who passed away in August 2013. The award recognizes a woman in the global freight logistics sector who has demonstrated, as Donna did, professionalism, commitment, leadership and a passion for excellence in her career and in her life. Along with this award CIFFA presents a check for $1,000 to Bladder Cancer Canada.

CIFFA also gave out an award to a young freight forwarder who best demonstrates industry knowledge and skills to become a true international freight forwarding professional in the future. After a review process of industry experience and a written dissertation demonstrating technical knowledge, CIFFA presented the award to Kendyl Baptiste of Bolloré Logistics Canada is the 2018 Canadian Young Freight Forwarder of the Year award recipient.