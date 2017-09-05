Truck News

News

CITT hands out awards for academic excellence

TORONTO, Ont. – CITT has announced the 2017 recipients of its prestigious academic awards.

The awards are given to those who receive top marks in CITT’s specialized logistics courses, taken towards earning the CCLP (CITT-Certified Logistics Professional) designation.

“CITT is pleased to recognize the achievements of this exceptional group of industry professionals who have proven their commitment to excelling in their field, not only by working towards their CCLP designation, but also for the effort required to earn the highest grade among their talented peers” said Catherine Viglas, CITT president and CEO. “They come from diverse businesses and levels of seniority, and we’re proud to be chosen as their source for career development and professional certification.”

 

The full list of award recipients are:

  • Charles Laferle Memorial Award Michael Peck, Senior Logistics Coordinator, Cole International
  • Robert A. Hains Memorial Award Prachi Patel, CCLP, Logistics Manager, CC Global Solutions, Inc.
  • Thomas J. McTague Memorial Award Adam Pernasilici, CCLP, VP Operations, Laser Transport, Inc.
  • J. Stuart Robertson Memorial Award
  • John Gatti, CCLP
  • Charles D. Edsforth Memorial Award
  • Aristidis Koutinas, CCLP, Operations Supervisor, Stellar Roadside Assistance
  • James T. MacKenzie Memorial Gold Award
  • Jason Rose, CCLP, Senior Manager, Profitability and Business Analysis, SLH Transport Inc.
Print this page

Related Posts



Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*