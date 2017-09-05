CITT hands out awards for academic excellence

TORONTO, Ont. – CITT has announced the 2017 recipients of its prestigious academic awards.

The awards are given to those who receive top marks in CITT’s specialized logistics courses, taken towards earning the CCLP (CITT-Certified Logistics Professional) designation.

“CITT is pleased to recognize the achievements of this exceptional group of industry professionals who have proven their commitment to excelling in their field, not only by working towards their CCLP designation, but also for the effort required to earn the highest grade among their talented peers” said Catherine Viglas, CITT president and CEO. “They come from diverse businesses and levels of seniority, and we’re proud to be chosen as their source for career development and professional certification.”

The full list of award recipients are: