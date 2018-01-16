CITT to host webinar on how to compete with Amazon

TORONTO, Ont. — CITT is hosting a webinar next week to educate those in the trucking industry on how they can compete with Amazon.

The webinar is scheduled for January 24 from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. EST, and the cost is $75.

Justin Bailie, the founder of Rose Rocket will be leading the presentation titled ‘Fear of Amazon: Changing Consumer Expectations and What You Can Do to Compete’ and discuss how large and small retailers alike face disruption and irrelevancy. He will also elaborate on how carriers are ill prepared to support the needs of their customers to get ahead (or keep pace) with Amazon, then will suggest ways that both retailers and carriers can work together to meet the changing demands of their customers while delivering an enhanced customer experience that is profitable.

By attending this webinar, you’ll learn

Small and Quick wins you can start on today as both a carrier and retailer to get ahead of Amazon and other e-comm giants

Transportation technologies carriers can use to be a better partner to large customers

How retailers can offer a faster and home delivery option to customers

How carriers and retailer scan create more visibility and scalability into final mile deliveries

To register for the webinar, click here.