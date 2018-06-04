CITT opens registration for annual conference

TORONTO, Ont. — The Canada Logistics Conference, an event for supply chain professionals hosted by CITT, has opened its early bird registration and announced its full program this week.

This year, the conference is being held in Vancouver from Oct. 24-Oct. 26, 2018.

“We’re very excited about the program of learning sessions at this year’s conference,” said Pina Melchionna, CITT’s president and CEO. “Delegates at our past conferences have really responded positively to the sessions that give them a balance of insightful best practices and strategies they can use to apply them right away on-the-job. Plus, there’s many of the popular soft-skills sessions curated specifically for our industry – such as on negotiation and the importance of leadership with the emergence of new supply chain technologies.”

Panel sessions include those titled ‘5 Tech Trends in Supply Chain’ led by entrepreneur Justin Bailie and ‘Your Career, Leadership, and the Digital Future of Supply Chain’ presented by Douglas Harrison, CCLP, president and CEO of VersaCold and Pat Campbell, executive director of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council.

Technical sessions with a focus on the day-to-day abilities that improve the bottom line of businesses include export compliance for Canadian companies, a detailed primer presented by Kevin Riddell, CCLP, director – International Logistics at Tremco Canada, a popular expert in CITT’s webinar series.

There will also be a session on alternative fuels presented by Arvind Ramakrishnan, senior manager at FortisBC Energy as well as the popular Transportation Buying Trends, presented by Lou Smyrlis, director of business development and research at Newcom Media, that will examine the freshest forecasts for well-established economic measures in transportation logistics.

Learn more and register at www.citt.ca/conference.