CITT, PMTC announce alliance

CITT (Canadian Institute of Traffic and Transportation) and the PMTC (Private Motor Truck Council of Canada) on Tuesday announced an official formalization of their relationship.

“CITT has always applauded the work the PMTC does on behalf of its member companies, and the value and services it provides” said Pina Melchionna, CITT’s president and CEO.

(Photo: CITT)

“Many in the CITT community work for or with PMTC members. There are a great number of synergies CITT and the PMTC have in delivering for our memberships and for industry as a whole,” she added. “What this alliance does is formalize that, making it easier for our respective communities to take advantage of what we offer.”

A high-profile example of this collaboration is the PMTC’s Logistics Management Graduate Program, comprised of select CITT courses, and the Young Leaders Education Bursary Award, through which the PMTC recognizes a promising young leader by covering the cost of select CITT courses.



(Photo: PMTC)

“The PMTC and CITT have had a close and collaborative relationship for over six years now” said Mike Millian, president of the PMTC. “With many PMTC members also being manufacturers, shippers and operators of warehousing, CITT, who is at the forefront of logistics training and best practices, is a great organization for us to be aligned with. This alliance will have many benefits for both organizations and we look forward to improving upon the great relationship that already exists”

As an initiative of this alliance, CITT is inviting PMTC member companies to become a CITT Endorsed Logistics Employer, conferring talent retention, development, and acquisition benefits.