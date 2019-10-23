Clark to speak at Hamilton Transportation Club’s annual dinner

HAMILTON, Ont. – The Hamilton Transportation club is hosting its 94th annual dinner Nov. 14, with Leafs legend Wendell Clark as guest speaker.

The club operated continuously since 1925, when the first streetlight was installed in Hamilton.

In addition to hosting Clark, the club will honor 60-year board member George Winchester, and will donate a $2,500 scholarship in his name to a local school of his choice.

The evening kicks off at 5:30 p.m. at Liuna Station at 360 James St. North. Tickets can be purchased by emailing info@hamiltontransportationclub.com.