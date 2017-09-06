Class 8 orders climb in August: FTR

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — FTR reported today that preliminary Class 8 net orders for August hit 20,700 units.

That number represents a 14% increase month-over -month and is 50% better than a year ago.

Class 8 orders met expectations as market momentum continues to build ahead of 2018. August orders should help fill up remaining 2017 build slots, FTR said.

Don Ake, vice-president of commercial vehicles at FTR, said: “August orders continue the positive trend in the Class 8 market. Orders were up for the third straight month, and it looks like May’s 16,500 orders will be the low point for the year. Orders are expected to increase in September, leading into robust order activity in Q4. Freight continues to show some impressive growth. This has created capacity tightness in some regions which is expected to spread to more areas as economic growth expands. The capacity crunch will be exacerbated by the ELD mandate, spurring demand for trucks and trailers in 2018.”