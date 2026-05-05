Clean Energy expands its RNG network with six new stations

Clean Energy Fuels has added six new renewable natural gas (RNG) fueling stations across the U.S., expanding access for heavy-duty fleets along key freight corridors.

The new stations are located in California, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Michigan and Washington, bringing the company’s North American network to more than 600 fueling locations serving trucking and other commercial sectors.

(Photo: Clean Energy)

The company said the expansion is aimed at meeting growing demand for lower-emission fuel options, particularly as more fleets adopt natural gas engines such as Cummins’ X15N.

“With diesel prices remaining very high and volatile, it’s perfect timing to expand our offering of a price-stable, low-cost fuel for fleets who want to cut their carbon emissions, but do it affordably,” said Chad Lindholm, senior vice president at Clean Energy. “With the addition of these new RNG stations in key freight corridors, and with the Cummins X15N now available from multiple OEMs, fleets won’t have to think twice about adopting the only viable alternative today.”

The newly opened locations are positioned near distribution centres and major freight corridors: