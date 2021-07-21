CleanBC HDVE program launched for third year

The B.C. Trucking Association (BCTA), in partnership with the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure on Wednesday announced the third offering of the CleanBC Heavy-duty Vehicle Efficiency (HDVE) program.

HDVE program incentives are available to eligible B.C. carriers for investment in approved fuel-efficiency equipment that provides savings in fuel usage and decreased greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions:

The HDVE program offers incentive amounts of up to $15,000 per vehicle and up to $100,000 per fleet for purchase and installation of approved fuel-saving equipment and technology.

By providing commercial carriers with fuel management strategies and incentives of up to 50% for approved fuel-efficiency devices, participation in the HDVE program significantly reduces fuel consumption and associated GHG emissions from the commercial road transportation industry by up to 35%.

Brittish Columbia has committed $1.4 million to year three of the HDVE program. (Illustration: istock)

The program is available to B.C. fleets of all sizes, and there is no requirement to be a member of BCTA.

British Columbia has committed $1.4 million to year three of the program that will run from July 21, 2021, to March 31, 2022, or until the funds are fully allocated, whichever comes first.

“The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is pleased to partner with the B.C. Trucking Association to support the transition toward a cleaner, more sustainable trucking sector,” said Rob Fleming, minister for transportation and infrastructure.

Priority funding allocation for year three will be given to new applicants. Applications will be accepted from new applicants beginning August 9, and from all applicants beginning September 13. BCTA is working in collaboration with Indigenous businesses and communities to encourage program participation.