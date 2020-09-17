CleanBC Heavy-duty Vehicle Efficiency Program opens

LANGLEY, B.C. – Registration is open for this year’s CleanBC Heavy-duty Vehicle Efficiency Program, the B.C. Trucking Association (BCTA) announced Thursday.

The program features a course for fleets on fuel management as well as incentives for the purchase and installation of approved devices.

It is organized by the BCTA in partnership with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure. The province has committed $1.4 million to a second year of the program, the association said.

The BCTA will deliver the course in selected communities and via webinars for trucking companies across the province.

“Our government is pleased to continue supporting the CleanBC Heavy-duty Vehicle Efficiency Program in partnership with the BC Trucking Association,” said Claire Trevena, B.C.’s minister of transportation and infrastructure.

“I encourage people in this sector to sign up for this opportunity that will help save money and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

BCTA president and CEO Dave Earle praised the support of the government.

“Through the CleanBC HDVE Program, we can collectively do our part in the fight against climate change and, at the same time, implement improvements that put us among the greenest fleets in North America.”

The goal is to assist B.C.-based fleets to invest in equipment and best practices for reducing fuel usage and greenhouse gas emissions.

Companies that successfully complete the pre-requisite course and meet all eligibility requirements may apply for rebates of 30% to 50% on verified devices and equipment.

BCTA launched the first CleanBC HDVE Program in October 2019.

To be eligible to participate, companies must have one or more heavy-duty commercial vehicles in their fleet that is licensed and insured to operate in the province.

Click here for more details.