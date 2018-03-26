Clifton Parker wins TCA’s Past Chairmen’s Award

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – G&P Trucking’s Clifton Parker has won the Truckload Carriers Association’s Past Chairmen’s Award.

The award was presented at the TCA’s 80th annual convention in Kissimmee, Fla. It is the highest honor given by the association.

Contrary to the title of the award, the winner of the award does not have to be a past chairman of the TCA. Rather, winners are selected by past chairmen of the TCA to recognize someone who has made a significant contribution to the truckload industry, explained Russell Stubbs, the TCA’s immediate past chairman, who presented the award.

“Parker was born into trucking,” Stubbs said. “His father was truck driver so it was only natural for him to start in the same industry and he worked his way up to president of a trucking company. He has served in leadership roles in the local, state, and national levels, including TCA.”

Parker accepted the award during the morning session at the TCA annual convention

“I’m a little surprised,” he said upon winning. “I want to thank the membership…I’ve made many, many friends here and I’ve been supported in many ways. And thank you to the past chairmen, there’s many guys who have won this before me. You can see the love for this industry, when you look around the room…it’s been a great ride, and I appreciate the recognition.”