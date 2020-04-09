Club offers to feed healthcare workers

WINDSOR, Ont. – The Windsor Transportation Club has announced a program to feed Windsor-Essex region’s healthcare workers.

The club said Feed the Frontline has raised $13,000 since its launch Friday. First delivery of meals is scheduled for April 21.

The program is aimed at highlighting how frontline workers are helping other frontline workers battling the effects of Covid-19, the club said.

“Feed the Frontline supports our healthcare workers by providing them food. This initiative also supports local restaurants that have suffered greatly because of the stay-at-home instructions and the forced closures of dine-in options.”

All funds raised will go towards purchasing food from local participating restaurants to feed healthcare workers, the club said.

“The Windsor Transportation Club is proud to contribute to building a stronger community by supporting local charities and other community initiatives,” said president Jason Primeau.

“During this crisis, many of our members have stepped up to help by protecting Canadians and keeping our economy moving. We want to thank our members and other frontline heroes.”

Contributions can be made through the club’s GoFundMe page.