CN reaches deal with Unifor

MONTREAL, Que. – CN and Unifor have announced a new tentative collective agreement, which covers more than 2,150 employees, including 1,000 owner-operator truck drivers.

The deal was reached prior to the expiration of its existing contract.

“I am very pleased to announce these tentative agreements, that were reached prior to their expiration, covering over 3,100 of our unionized team members in Canada,” said JJ Ruest, president and chief executive officer CN. “I look forward to the ratification of these agreements as we continue to negotiate longer term collective agreements with our union partners, securing labor stability for our customers, employees and shareholders.”