CNG truck retail sales rise 27%  

COLUMBUS, Ind. – U.S. and Canadian Class 8 natural gas truck retail sales jumped 27% in the first eight months of 2019, according to Alternative Fuels Quarterly, released by ACT Research.

Year-to-date sales at this point in 2018 were down 26%, following a 13% full-year increase in 2017, ACT said Tuesday.

“Bucking the early decline pattern of the past few years, cumulative sales for the first eight months of 2019 appear to be gaining ground, with sales of natural gas-powered vehicles on an overall upward trajectory,” said Steve Tam, vice-president at ACT Research.

“That said, and based on news released in the popular press, natural gas vehicle purchases continued to be dominated by refuse fleets, as well as transit and school bus operators.”