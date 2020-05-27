Cocaine worth $2.5M seized from truck

SURREY, B.C. — The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced Wednesday the seizure of 20 kilograms of suspected cocaine worth $2.5 million from a truck.

The suspected cocaine was discovered in a tractor-trailer May 1. Photo: CBSA

The agency said the drug was seized May 1 at the Pacific Highway Port of Entry in Surrey, B.C., with the help of the CBSA Pacific Region Intelligence Section.

“Border services officers conducted an examination on a commercial tractor-trailer and noticed anomalies. With the help of a CBSA detector dog, 20 bricks of suspected cocaine were discovered,” it said.

“Our border services officers and intelligence officers are working around the clock to make sure that goods continue to enter Canada, and that the illegal goods stay out.” – Daniela Evans, director, Pacific Highway District, CBSA.

The driver was arrested and turned over to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit for further criminal investigation, the agency said.

The suspect was not identified.

“This seizure of suspected cocaine demonstrates their dedication to keep our communities safe and I am proud to be working alongside them.”

Earlier this month, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a Canadian truck driver following the seizure of 61 kg of cocaine worth US$3 million from his rig at the Pacific Highway Port of Entry in Blaine, Wash.