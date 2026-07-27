Company offers free CDL written-test prep for military veterans

DMVPrepNow, an online test-preparation platform announced that its complete commercial driver’s license (CDL) written-test preparation is now free for U.S. military veterans and transitioning service members.

The company made the announcement in support of the new federal Freedom Haulers campaign.

Under the federal government’s Military Skills Test Waiver, veterans with experience operating heavy military vehicles can skip the behind-the-wheel skills test, and GI Bill benefits can cover up to 100% of CDL school tuition. One requirement, however, is not waived: the written CDL knowledge exam, along with separate written tests for specialized endorsements.

DMVPrepNow’s veteran offer includes 180 days of full access to state-specific CDL practice tests, an exam simulator that mirrors, and a personalized review system.

“Veterans handled vehicles most civilians will never touch — the last thing standing between them and a $70,000 job shouldn’t be a 50-question multiple-choice test,” said Anton Rafalovskyi, head of marketing with DMVPrepNow.”