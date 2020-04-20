Company stresses cargo safety rules

BRANCHBURG, N.J. – A company specializing in cargo control technologies is urging fleets to follow proper cargo securement protocols.

Kinedyne’s call comes ahead of the Cargo Securement Awareness Month in May, which was established by the company in 2017 to focus on the importance of safety.

Multiple jurisdictions in North America have suspended truck weight restrictions to allow vehicles to deliver bigger loads of emergency supplies during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But Kinedyne, which designs, manufactures and distributes cargo control technologies, points out that it is important to remember that the regulations for proper cargo securement remain unchanged.

“With many fleets running larger loads than they usually do, it’s critical to remember cargo securement regulations have not been lifted and that they need to take extra steps to ensure they are properly securing their freight,” said Roger Perlstein, vice-president of sales and marketing at Kinedyne.

“They may need to inspect their current load securement to confirm that it is free of damage and defects, and to add additional cargo securement to both meet DOT requirements and ensure the emergency supplies they’re delivering get to the people who need them.”

The company is offering a free webinar, Navigating Cargo Securement Roadcheck Inspections, on April 29 at 2 p.m. ET.

It is designed to promote worker safety, and a better understanding of cargo securement regulations.

