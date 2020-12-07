Confederation Bridge: Most rates will remain unchanged

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. – Motorcyclists and cyclists will pay an additional 25 cents to cross the Confederation Bridge as of Jan. 1, but all other tolls will remain unchanged, the operator of the bridge said Monday.

The toll for motorcyclists will be $19.50 and for cyclists $9.25, Strait Crossing Bridge Ltd. said.

Source: Strait Crossing

Tolls are charged based on a vehicle’s axle-count and are calculated for the round-trip, regardless of the user’s initial point of entry to Prince Edward Island, the company said.

Strait Crossing also said that some services may be disrupted due to Covid-19.

The 12.9-kilometer-long bridge connects P.E.I. with New Brunswick. It is the longest bridge in the world crossing ice-covered water. The bridge opened in May 1997.

The Confederation Bridge. (Photo: Strait Crossing)

Strait Crossing will operate the bridge until 2032, when it will hand it over to the federal government.

Under the Bridge Operating Agreement, the company is entitled to adjust toll rates to inflation every Jan. 1, it said.