Consolidated Fastfrate hires John Oss

WOODBRIDGE, Ont. — John Oss has been named the new director yield management for Consolidated Fastfrate.

The new position is national, and he will be responsible for all pricing and assessment of margin requirements for the company.

Oss has spent his entire career in the pricing area of the transportation sector. Originally from Quebec, his early work with Cottrell Transport brought him to Toronto. Coincidently, he had held a previous pricing position with Consolidated Fastfrate in 1995. His career has given him experience in most modes of transportation with LTL being his strong suit.

“Now more than ever, yield management is a critical element of running a transportation company,” Manny Calandrino, president and CEO said. “Margins are lean and we need to understand each client’s shipment patterns to a tee. We are glad to have John back with us. He has garnered some real expertise in this area working for carriers like Challenger and Clarke. He has also held positions in third party logistics and with CP Rail. In his new position our regional pricing managers will report to him and John will be working closely with our leadership team to bring an extra level of understanding and professionalism in running our company.”

Commenting on his return to Fastfrate, Oss said: “Both Manny and Ron Tepper were there when I worked here in 1995 and I was pleased to see many other familiar faces in the pricing department, even after my long time away. That familiarity is welcome and the trust and autonomy Manny has given me to do what needs to be done is refreshing. I’m very happy to be back at Fastfrate.”