Consolidated Fastfrate names new director of logistics

WOODBRIDGE, Ont. — Consolidated Fastfrate has named Bill Robinson its new director of logistics.

In his new role, Robinson will be reporting directly to Manny Calandrino, president and COO and will be responsible for growing the company’s non-asset based logistics offering throughout North America.

Robinson has an impressive track record in the logistics field, holding business development roles with Transcore, Kelron and Traffic Tech. Most recently, he was successful in growing the logistics arm of several asset based carriers.

According to Manny Calandrino, “Bill was with Fastfrate previously in a sales position and we are excited to have him back in this more senior role. He understands the logistics offering at a deep level in both road and intermodal modes of transport. He has a mandate for rapid, sustainable growth and I have the utmost confidence in his abilities to do just that.”

He will be based out of Fastfrate’s Woodbridge office.

“I use technology wherever possible to enhance client communications and cut down on unnecessary travel expenditures,” Robinson said. “We run a lean ship and do a good job of maximizing the efficiencies of our staff and carrier partner network. Our focus is building Fastfrate’s cross border, Mexico and intra USA presence with a heavy concentration on intermodal activities. Since starting mid-July, I’ve added some key players to our team and I’m very pleased with our growth and the positive customer response to our heightened logistics services.”