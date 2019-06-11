Continental renames urban waste transport tires

FORT MILL, S.C. – Tire giant Continental has renamed its commercial waste transport tires and retreads for improved clarity.

“The new nomenclature is descriptive and easy to use, ensuring that tire dealers and fleets are able to pinpoint the tire’s application and usage at a glance,” the company said.

The new name spells out the vehicle classification, axle configuration and application for which the tire was designed.

One example is Conti CityService HA3, a heavy truck tire designed for all-position use in urban applications for waste transport. It is now available under the new name, Conti HAU 3 WT, the company said.

Starting August, the tire called ContiTread CityService HD3 will be renamed ContiTread HDU 3 WT. It is a heavy truck pattern, designed for drive axle use in urban applications for waste transport.

Continental, based in Hanover, Germany, is one of the largest automotive suppliers and tire manufacturers in the world. Its tire division has 24 production and development centers worldwide.