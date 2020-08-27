Convoy names Mark Okerstrom president and COO

SEATTLE, Wash. – Convoy has appointed Mark Okerstrom president and chief operating officer, effective Aug. 31, the digital freight network announced Thursday.

In this newly created role, Okerstrom will work closely with co-founder and CEO Dan Lewis, the company said.

He will directly oversee Convoy’s finance, operations, sales, marketing, supply and marketplace growth teams.

Mark Okerstrom. (Photo: Convoy)

Okerstrom is an experienced executive with a strong track record spanning more than 13 years in Fortune 500 leadership roles, Convoy said.

Most recently he was president and CEO of Expedia Group.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mark to the Convoy team,” said Lewis.

“Mark’s experience building industry-transforming businesses will help Convoy deliver the transportation network of the future and achieve our mission of endless capacity and zero waste.”

Okerstrom holds a master’s degree from Harvard Business School and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of British Columbia.