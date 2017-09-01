Cooper and Smokin’ Gun set new world record

BILLINGS, Mon. – Gord Cooper and the Smokin’ Gun showed trucking fans who was boss Aug. 25-26, taking home two race wins and setting a new world record while they were at it.

Cooper won both the hot rod semi class and big rig brackets during the National Hot Rod Diesel Association (NHRDA) 2017 Championship Series Big Sky Truck Fest, setting a new world record in the hot rod category at 119.34mph.

In the big rig bracket, Cooper unhooked his tow rig and received his second victory, defeating Mike Keeler in the final round.

The event took place at the Yellowstone Drag Strip in Billings, Mon. The NHRDA will head to the Texas Motorplex for the 2017 World Finals Sept. 29-30, and will feature the top competitors in the Hot Shot’s Secret Diesel Drag Racing Series and the NHRDA Diesel Sled Pulling Series.

Cooper is the owner and president of O.C.E.A.N. Hauling and Hotshot Ltd. out of Calgary, Alta., which provides heavy equipment transport for the oilfield, construction, engineering, agriculture, and aviation industries in the area.

