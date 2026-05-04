Corbus named president, CEO of Clean Energy

Clean Energy Fuels announced that its board of directors has appointed Clay Corbus as president and CEO, effective April 23.

He is also joining the board as the company’s co-founder and CEO, Andrew Littlefair, steps back after three decades leading Clean Energy. Littlefair will remain on the board of directors and transition to a non-employee role as government relations consultant.

“Co-founding Clean Energy with Boone Pickens and leading it through decades of growth has been a great privilege,” Littlefair said in a news release. “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built and I’m confident we have the right leader in Clay to advance the company during this exciting period of the heavy-duty transportation market’s transition to alternative fuels. He has my full support.”

Corbus brings nearly 20 years of experience with Clean Energy, where he has held several senior leadership roles. He has led corporate strategy, overseen mergers and acquisitions and capital-raising initiatives, and most recently managed the company’s renewable natural gas production and distribution business.

(Photo: Clean Energy)

Before rejoining Clean Energy, Corbus served as co-chief executive officer of investment bank WR Hambrecht + Co., which managed the company’s 2007 initial public offering. Earlier in his career, he worked at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. His previous board experience includes Alaska Energy and Resources Co., Niman Ranch, WR Hambrecht + Co., and Goodwill of San Francisco.

Board chairman Stephen Scully said Corbus’s experience in corporate strategy and growth initiatives positioned him to lead the company’s next phase. “His diverse experience both within and outside of Clean Energy, especially his ability to craft strategies for the future, will allow him to bring a fresh approach to the company, with a focus on growth and delivering long-term value,” Scully said.

“I’m honored to step into the role of CEO and am grateful to the board for its confidence in me,” added Corbus. “I especially want to thank Andrew for his leadership and for building such a strong foundation. I’m excited to tap into the strong existing leadership bench at Clean Energy.”