Corgi enters trucking insurance market with AI-powered platform

Corgi Insurance has launched a trucking insurance business, expanding its AI-powered platform into commercial trucking.

The company said in a news release it offers auto liability, cargo and physical damage insurance through a single platform, with policies often issued the same day.

(Logo: Corgi Insurance)

Corgi claims the platform uses real-time operational data and automation rather than relying solely on traditional underwriting methods and industry averages, adding that the offering is backed by an underwriting team with more than 30 years of trucking insurance experience.

According to the release, Corgi’s expansion into trucking is intended to reduce underwriting times, improve claims transparency and simplify access to policy documents.

The company is also integrating its insurance offering with trucking platform AtoB, embedding coverage alongside factoring, payments, telematics, and brokerage solutions to serve as an in-house insurance solution for its network.

“Trucking is the backbone of the economy, yet the insurance experience has remained largely unchanged for decades,” said Drew Bregman, head of strategy at Corgi Trucking. “We’re bringing real-time data, automation, and modern infrastructure to a market that deserves faster decisions, better service, and fairer prices, including flexible per-load coverage that allows carriers to pay for exactly what they need, when they need it.”