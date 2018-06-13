CORTDC winners announced

KITCHENER, Ont. – Home Hardware Stores defended its team title and Erb Transport’s Stewart Jutzi was named grand champion at the Central Ontario Regional Truck Driving Championships June 9.

Jutzi also received the highest points on the day and won the straight truck category.

Other category winners included: Joe Kuntz, Home Hardware, single-single; Bryon Winfield, Willowbrae Pallets, single-tandem; Vince Angel, FedEx Freight, tandem-tandem; and Peter Raschke, Linamar Transportation, B-Train.

The safety award went to Raschke while Justin Burnett of Fairway Lumber was named top rookie.

The Home Hardware team that won the team award consisted of Kuntz, Wayne Burnett, and Shawn Matheson.