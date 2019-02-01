Cost of ground transportation decreasing

TORONTO, Ont. – The total cost of ground transportation for Canadian shippers decreased 1.54% in November, compared to the Canadian General Freight Index.

Base rates were down 1.4% and average fuel surcharges decreased, accounting for 17.67% of the base rate in November.

“Total freight costs decreased by 1.5% in November – the second straight month with a decrease,” said Doug Payne, president and COO, Nulogx. “Of note, is the trending increase of accessorial charges over the past four months. Year-over-year, all segments remain well above last year’s levels. However, this month’s decrease in the overall CGFI was driven by a drop in domestic truckload.”

For more, visit www.cgfi.ca.