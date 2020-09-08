Country marks National Trucking Week

TORONTO, Ont. – Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau is praising workers in the trucking industry as the sector celebrates the National Trucking Week.

“This year more than ever before you’ve been on the front lines. You have kept our country going, moving food, medications and so many other essential goods that keep Canadians safe and healthy,” Garneau said in a special video message released ahead of the Sept. 6-12 celebration.

The aim of the annual event is to recognize the contributions made by drivers and others in the Canadian trucking industry, which employs hundreds of thousands.

Marc Garneau says trucking industry workers have kept the country going during the pandemic. (Screen grab)

In his message, Garneau also recognized the role that associations and stakeholder groups have played during the pandemic.

“Partners like the Canadian Trucking Alliance, the Private Motor Truck Council and unions such as the Teamsters have stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Transport Canada to weather these unprecedented times,” he said.

“Together, we are all working to ensure the well being of the trucking community and the integrity of our supply chains. I wish you all a safe and happy national trucking week.”

CTA chairman Scott Smith pointed out that respect for truck drivers has grown during the pandemic.

“While National Trucking Week serves as a perfect opportunity to continue to showcase that awareness for the amazing job they do, it shouldn’t end after this post-Labor Day celebration,” Smith said.

“We are proud of how our industry always answers the call, even before Covid-19, and how we’ll be here serving Canadians long after as well.”

The Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association also praised trucking industry workers for their dedication.

“The APTA would like to thank professional drivers, mechanics, dispatchers and support staff for stepping up during the pandemic and ensuring we have everything we need today and every day,” said executive director Jean-Marc Picard.

Driver appreciation events are being held in several parts of the country to mark the occasion.

Shell Rotella is offering free coffee and snacks to drivers at select Shell Flying J Cafes on Wednesday. The locations are Hope, B.C.; Sherwood Park, Alta.; Balgonie, Sask.; Headingley, Man.; and Mississauga, Ont.

The first National Trucking Week was held some 20 years ago.

In the U.S., the American Trucking Associations will hold a National Truck Driver Appreciation Week during Sept. 13-19.