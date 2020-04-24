Covid-19 Operations: 401 Trucksource

A Message to Our Customers

We are striving to continue to provide the same level of service to our customers, as we deal with this unprecedented COVID-19 situation.

We are continuing our same hours of service during the weekday (7am to midnight, Monday to Friday), but our Saturday hours are now 8am to noon.

For Parts purchases, we ask that customers call when they arrive, (519-737-6956 Ext # 2), and we will load the parts into your vehicle, to limit the amount of people entering our building.

For Sales: we can’t take any walk-ins at this time, so please contact us at Ph# 519-890-0314 or email: jonn@401trucksource.com for any inquiries

For any Truck Rental inquiries, please call: 519-791-4069

Any questions or concerns please email us at: sales@401trucksource.com