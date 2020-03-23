Covid-19 Operations: Brossard Leasing
With all the measures announced by the governments concerning the Covid-19 pandemic, Brossard Leasing takes a moment to reassure you that it is continuing operations. The operations remain open 24 hours a day for truck and trailer rentals and mechanical services.
“Please be assured that we have taken exceptional measures to protect our personnel and ensure the continued operations of our company,” it says. “Thank-you for putting your trust in our services.”
- Notices about changes to operations, pertaining to Covid-19, are being reproduced as a service through trucknews.com.
