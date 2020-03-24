Covid-19 Operations: Expressway Trucks

With the growing concerns around COVID-19 evolving, we have been closely monitoring this situation every day. Our main priority is the health and safety of our employees, customers, suppliers, and communities. We have already taken many precautionary measures in the past few weeks, including extensive cleaning and sanitizing of our facilities, asking sick employees to stay home, and promoting healthy hygienic practices.

Expressway Trucks will remain open for business as we are considered an essential service as per the Government of Ontario. Effective March 23rd, we have implemented two new precautionary measures to continue to prioritize health and safety while still servicing our customers.

1. Hours of Operation

Our three branches in Ayr, London and Windsor will remain open with reduced hours and limited staff on-site.

Ayr

Monday to Friday: 7:00 am to 12:00 am

Saturday & Sunday: Closed

London

Monday to Friday: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Saturday & Sunday: Closed

Windsor

Monday to Friday: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Saturday & Sunday: Closed

2. Communication & Social Distancing

As a measure to limit the amount of walk-in traffic into our dealerships and promote social distancing, we ask that you communicate with our departments via telephone and email when possible. If you need to come into the dealership, please call first and have all of the information you need ready when you come in. Please find below the phone numbers and email addresses you can use.

Ayr

Phone: 519-632-9777

Parts Email: parts@expresswaytrucks.com

Service Email: service@expresswaytrucks.com

Body Shop Email: bodyshop@expresswaytrucks.com

Sales Email: sales@expresswaytrucks.com

London

Phone: 226-213-5562

Parts Email: parts.london@expresswaytrucks.com

Service Email: service.london@expresswaytrucks.com

Windsor

Phone: 519-737-2630

Parts Email: parts.windsor@expresswaytrucks.com

Service Email: service.windsor@expresswaytrucks.com

This situation is constantly evolving and we will provide updates as necessary. We are committed to supporting your business as best we can. We will get through this together.

Sincerely,

Expressway Trucks