Covid-19 Operations: Expressway Trucks
With the growing concerns around COVID-19 evolving, we have been closely monitoring this situation every day. Our main priority is the health and safety of our employees, customers, suppliers, and communities. We have already taken many precautionary measures in the past few weeks, including extensive cleaning and sanitizing of our facilities, asking sick employees to stay home, and promoting healthy hygienic practices.
Expressway Trucks will remain open for business as we are considered an essential service as per the Government of Ontario. Effective March 23rd, we have implemented two new precautionary measures to continue to prioritize health and safety while still servicing our customers.
1. Hours of Operation
Our three branches in Ayr, London and Windsor will remain open with reduced hours and limited staff on-site.
Ayr
Monday to Friday: 7:00 am to 12:00 am
Saturday & Sunday: Closed
London
Monday to Friday: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm
Saturday & Sunday: Closed
Windsor
Monday to Friday: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm
Saturday & Sunday: Closed
2. Communication & Social Distancing
As a measure to limit the amount of walk-in traffic into our dealerships and promote social distancing, we ask that you communicate with our departments via telephone and email when possible. If you need to come into the dealership, please call first and have all of the information you need ready when you come in. Please find below the phone numbers and email addresses you can use.
Ayr
Phone: 519-632-9777
Parts Email: parts@expresswaytrucks.com
Service Email: service@expresswaytrucks.com
Body Shop Email: bodyshop@expresswaytrucks.com
Sales Email: sales@expresswaytrucks.com
London
Phone: 226-213-5562
Parts Email: parts.london@expresswaytrucks.com
Service Email: service.london@expresswaytrucks.com
Windsor
Phone: 519-737-2630
Parts Email: parts.windsor@expresswaytrucks.com
Service Email: service.windsor@expresswaytrucks.com
This situation is constantly evolving and we will provide updates as necessary. We are committed to supporting your business as best we can. We will get through this together.
Sincerely,
Expressway Trucks
