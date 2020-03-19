Covid-19 Operations: Transit Trailer

Effective this week, entry to Transit Trailer Limited buildings is restricted to employees only. As much as possible, communication between the public and staff of Transit Trailer should take place over the phone, by email, or by video conferencing. Non-essential visits to Transit Trailer locations should be postponed until further notice.

Signs will be posted on the doors of our buildings refusing entry to non-employees. Please call the number on the sign to be advised by a Transit Trailer employee on how to proceed with your transaction. In all cases, if you are required to be met by an employee, they will meet you outside of our buildings. Please maintain a reasonable distance. Employees are instructed to wash their hands upon every entry and re-entry to the building.

SALES & LEASING: When in-person meetings are necessary, please pre-arrange with your Product Specialist. Meetings should take place outside of Transit Trailer buildings. Where possible, any paperwork should be completed electronically to reduce high-touch surface transmission.

PARTS: Please order parts by phone for pick up or delivery. If picking up, please call the location upon arrival and you will be met outside. If delivery is required, please note that Transit Trailer staff have been instructed not to enter other places of business and will require being met outside or advised with a drop-off location. Also note: We will not be accepting cash as payment. Please use debit, credit, e-transfer, or money order.

SERVICE: Please pre-arrange drop-off and pick-up of trailers for servicing. If you arrive without notice – do not enter the building – please call the number listed on the door sign. You will be directed by a member of our service team.