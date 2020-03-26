Covid-19 Operations: TruckPro

As the trucking industry is considered an “essential service” in this time of unprecedented crisis, we would like to inform you that TruckPro will maintain its operations. Supporting emergency vehicle fleets and ensuring the transport of food items, fuel, medical supplies and hygiene products are just some of the examples that show how crucial the maintenance of our customers’ vehicles can become. Our business hours may be modified in some of our repair centres; we invite you to contact your TruckPro centre before coming in.

Obviously, the health and safety of our customers, our employees and their families remain paramount. For this reason, we’ve

implemented numerous preventive measures across our locations to protect everyone’s health and safety.

Preventive measures

• Application of hygiene measures recommended by Canada’s Public Health Agency.

• Cleaning of payment terminals between each use.

• Regular cleaning of countertops, restrooms, waiting area and other surfaces.

• Regular hand washing for all employees.

• Restricted access to our premises.

• Application of the 2-metre social distancing recommendation.

• No employee or customer showing flu-like symptoms is allowed to enter our locals.

As the situation continues to evolve quickly, we will keep you informed of the latest news as they are available.

Stay safe and thank you for your confidence.