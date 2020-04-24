Covid-19 Operations: Ulch Trailer Sales

Ulch Trailer Sales Ltd. is focused on meeting our customers’ needs while maintaining the health and safety of our customers and employees. We are monitoring the current COVID-19 situation closely and wanted to share what we are doing to keep everyone safe.

Our goal is to meet the demands of our customers. Ulch Trailer Sales Ltd. Parts and Service facility is open with no change to hours of operation. We want to practice especially safe operations during this time and ask that you help us by following the guidelines outlined below:

• Practice the accepted social distancing of 6 feet when you visit us

• Avoid handshaking

• Call ahead for all parts orders

• Call ahead to schedule an appointment or let us know you are coming. Contact information can be found on our website at www.ulchtrailersales.com

We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on our website and social media pages. We value your business and appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate these challenging times.

1st Vice President – Steve Ulch