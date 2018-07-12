Crash spike leads to call for vigilance

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Ontario’s Infrastructure Health and Safety Association (IHSA) is calling on drivers and employers to be “more vigilant” in the wake of an increase in fatal collisions involving heavy vehicles.

Citing figures from the Ontario Provincial Police, it says there were 25 fatal collisions involving large vehicles as of mid June, 25% above levels seen during the same time period in 2017.

The association and its Transportation Advisory Council is asking for drivers and employers to reinforce safe driving habits by eliminating distractions, maintaining a healthy diet, and getting the right amount of sleep or rest. It also reminds people to pay attention when driving, and go beyond compliance by ensuring vehicles are regularly inspected, free from defects, and maintain safe following or braking distances.

The call comes just ahead of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA’s) Operation Safe Driver Week, which runs from July 15 to 21, during which time inspectors will be focusing on unsafe driving behaviors.

“We all share Ontario’s roads and when a tragedy such as a loss of life occurs, we all suffer,” says a letter signed by association president and CEO Enzo Garritano, along with Transportation Advisory Council co-chairs Mike Frolick and Len Poirier. “Our sympathies are extended to those families, friends, and colleagues who are now dealing with these terrible, personal losses.”