CTA applauds trucking proposals in Conservative environmental platform

TORONTO, Ont. – The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) is applauding trucking-related initiatives included in the Conservative Party of Canada’s new environmental platform — A Real Plan to Protect Our Environment.

The document includes proposals to change things like cabotage rules that currently don’t allow empty foreign trailers to be repositioned in Canada or the U.S.

“Right now, there are rules that apply to cross-border trucking that results in trucks being forced to drive empty for part of their journey. Tens of thousands of transport trucks cross the Canada-U.S. border every day, so this represents a significant opportunity. These rules could be changed to improve the energy efficiency of international trucking in North America, while still maintaining necessary protections for domestic industries,” the position paper says.

The CTA and its counterparts at the American Trucking Associations recently calculated that the policy change would affect one in four border crossings – saving more than 67,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions along with $104 million in annual costs including factors like wasted fuel.

“This proposal shows there are tremendous options to reduce the trucking industry’s carbon footprint that also improve the efficiency of the supply chain, making U.S.-Canada trade even stronger,” said CTA’s Lak Shoan.

The Conservative plan also promises to examine the cost and technology behind renewable energy sources, and whether such fuels would work from an operational standpoint. It looks to prioritize compliance-related funding and enforce environmental laws as well.

“A Real Plan to Protect Our Environment will work to reduce emissions in the transportation sector by closing the gap between conventional and zero-emission vehicles and removing barriers that slow down the transition that is already occurring. To do this, we will work with provinces and territories, auto manufacturers, business leaders and industry experts to develop faster charging electric vehicle batteries, increase the distances that can be traveled on a single charge, deal with the environmental challenges of recycling used batteries, and deploy the necessary charging or refuelling infrastructure to accommodate a changing fleet,” the Conservative document says.

“There are many options for reducing emissions in heavy duty vehicle fleets. A Conservative government led by Andrew Scheer, will consult with our industry partners to find ways that Canadian trucking companies can replace old and inefficient trucks with new and cleaner fleets.”

Canadians head to the polls on Oct. 21.