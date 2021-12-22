CTA wants in-transit relief extended until spring

The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) is calling on the federal government to negotiate with U.S. officials to further extend an in-transit program that supports truck access to flood-stricken British Columbia.

Canada recently extended a temporary in-transit program – supporting shipments that need to cut through the U.S. because of B.C. highway closures – until Jan. 8. The CTA wants the program in place until at least this spring.

(Photo: B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

In-transit moves have helped minimize delays while getting goods to businesses and people in need, CTA said in a statement, adding that the extension by U.S. Customs and Border Production (CBP) and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) would complement relief from the U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

The FMCSA extended a regional emergency declaration until Jan. 31, allowing domestic Canadian carriers and drivers to travel through the U.S. without a US DOT number, as long as they have a valid National Safety Code certificate and don’t have a conditional or unsatisfactory safety rating.

The CTA has also asked for carriers to use a generic harmonization number and price per pound calculation on all in-transit loads until Highways 1, 3 and 5 return to normal capacity.