CTA highlights steps to address ‘urgent’ supply chain challenges

The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) has identified several industry challenges that it will submit to a new National Supply Chain Task Force, drawing on insights from a Wednesday meeting that included transportation leaders and staff from CTA and the Quebec Trucking Association.

“It is clear from this week’s discussions, all members of the supply chain are stressing the urgent need for the Canadian business and policy community to overcome the current inefficiencies in the supply chain to protect the reputation of Canada’s global competitiveness,” CTA president Stephen Laskowski said in a press release.

“It is CTA’s goal to identify inefficiencies throughout the supply chain and present solutions to government and stakeholders to implement.”

(Photo: iStock)

Regulatory issues highlighted during the meeting included barriers to in-transit and empty-trailer moves, immigration policies, and federal legislation that looks to provide federally regulated workers up to 10 paid sick days per year. If Canada Labour Code provisions are adopted by Parliament, the paid sick days would become available as of January.

There was also a call for funding to twin Quebec’s Hwy. 185 to the New Brunswick border, with CTA noting the project could open a long combination vehicle (LCV) network in Eastern Canada.

Border-related issues included the reopening of FAST (Free and Secure Trade) enrolment centers in Canada, and the need for ongoing investment in hardware and software for Customs, streamlined food inspections, and improved service by Customs brokers.

The alliance also emphasized the need for the federal government to provide training dollars and crack down on Driver Inc. – the fleets that misclassify employees as independent contractors.

The National Supply Chain Task Force was announced during a national supply chain summit in January. It has a mandate to consult with industry members, associations and experts to identify short- and long-term steps that could improve the supply chain.

The National Supply Chain Task Force is led by Jean Gattuso and Louise Yako.

Yako is former president and CEO of the B.C. Trucking Association (BCTA).





